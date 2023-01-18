FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in finding Joel Dustin Toth.

The 41-year-old is wanted on breach under undertaking, breach of release order, and two counts of uttering threats.

Toth is described as five foot eleven inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Story Continues Below

Toth is known to travel between Fort St. John, B.C. and Langley, B.C.

Anyone with information on Friesen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More