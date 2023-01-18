FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP said a 49-year-old man wanted on warrants has turned himself in.
Shayn Freisen is facing charges for possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of undertaking, and two counts of driving while prohibited.
He turned himself in on January 14th, three days after police asked the public for help locating Friesen.
The 49-year-old was arrested on his warrants and brought to court the same day. The courts released Friesen on a release order with a future court date of January 23rd, 2023.
