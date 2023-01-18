TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The Tumbler Ridge RCMP is reminding residents to be careful of several different kinds of potential online and phone scams.

Online scams can come in through messages on social media or via email. The RCMP said scammers might ask the targeted individual to deposit cheques, purchase Bitcoin or gift cards, or request their social security number.

Many email scams may include requests to reset passwords or insist that the individual gains a large sum of money, such as through the lottery or inheritance.

Police also warned about fraud attempts that may come in through texts or phone calls. These scams may include out-of-the-blue texts or calls saying a package has been delivered, a transaction pending approval, a credit card has been cancelled, or a family member or friend needs bail money.

The RCMP reminded residents that governments and businesses will not ask for payment by purchasing gift cards. If there are doubts about whether something is legitimate, reach out directly to a bank, credit card company, or other appropriate institution to confirm.

If a message or letter is believed to be fraudulent, the RCMP urges residents to take notes, record all interactions, and keep any physical items such as mail, documents, or bills. The fraud can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

When making a report, assistance from local police, a bank, a credit card company, or provincial records office may be necessary.

For a more extensive list and details about scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website.

