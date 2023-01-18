FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The senior band from North Peace Secondary School is looking for performers for the group’s fundraising concert.

The telethon-like event is being held to raise funds for the band to travel to Niagara Falls to compete in the MusicFest Canada National band competition. The band needs to raise $70,000 to make the trip.

The fundraiser will take place at Ma Murray Community School on February 23rd, featuring entertainment, a silent auction, and food.

Story Continues Below

Groups and individuals are welcome to sign up to perform at the concert. Singing, dancing, skits, and comedy are all encouraged as long as it is family-friendly.

Acts should be kept to around five to 25 minutes. The event will start at 5 p.m. and go until around 8 p.m., depending on the length and amount of acts. Younger performers will be scheduled first.

Anybody interested in performing should contact Sabrina Brooks at sbrooks@prn.bc.ca with the group’s name and contact email, the name of the act, and the approximate performance time.

The concert is part of the SD60 Band’s fundraising efforts throughout Band Together month this February.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More