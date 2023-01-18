FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Pride Society is hosting an inclusive Valentine’s Day dance for the community this year.

Event organizer Allaura Lovell said the dance would be an opportunity for community members to come together and have some fun.

“The Pride Society is putting it on, and a lot of the people there will probably be part of the LGBTQ+ community,” Lovell said.

“However, if you’re not, you’re still more than welcome to come. Allies are invited too. Everyone’s welcome.”

The inclusive event is for ages 19 and over and will include snacks, a cash bar, and a live DJ. Lovell said there will be a cupcake station, and some items will be raffled off throughout the evening.

With the theme Queen of Hearts, Lovell said they would keep the decorations consistent with a black, white, and red card theme.

“Alice in Wonderland-like deck of cards type theme,” Lovell said.

The Valentine’s Day dance is on February 11th at 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online.

