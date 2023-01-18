FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Co-op Community Champion for January is another dedicated volunteer looking to help local organizations in need in Fort St. John.

Rhonda Eckel was in shock and admitted she didn’t know how to react when she heard the news she was being highlighted as a local Community Champion. Similar to almost every Co-op Community Champion, Rhonda said she doesn’t volunteer for recognition.

“To be acknowledged — it’s great. I’m lost for words. I’m not a person to be out there in front of the cameras or anything. I just feel people need help, and I like to be there,” said Rhonda.

The organizations she has volunteered for include the Women’s Resource Society, local seniors groups, and the Peace Country River Rats.

Rhonda’s desire to help these organizations comes from identifying how they support the community.

“[The Peace Country River Rats] built the playground down at Taylor, the pavilion itself, I mean, that’s from fundraisers that we put on. I like to see everything come back to the community.”

“I mean, this community has open arms. There’s no denying that they like to help.”

When talking about some of her favourite memories while volunteering, a specific moment that popped into Rhonda’s head was delivering Christmas hampers for the Women’s Resource Society.

“It made me feel really good to know that they had something for their kids and the look of excitement on their faces, just the joy that they can breathe a little bit and get through the holidays.”

Fort St. John has been home to Rhonda for over 40 years after her family moved from Whitehorse, Yukon.

On top of volunteering, Rhonda works at the North Peace Cultural Centre, taking on any role that needs to be filled during events. She also delivers flowers for the Petite Petal Company.

In her spare time, Rhonda likes crafting and yoga.

Congratulations to Rhonda Eckel for being selected as January’s Co-op Community Champion.

Co-op highlights people in Fort St. John who should be recognized for their work in the community. Anyone looking to nominate a community-minded person in need of recognition can head to Energeticcity’s website.

