CASTLEGAR, B.C. — A newborn baby is among three people who died in a highway crash near Castlegar in southeast B.C. on Monday.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in a news release that police were called to a collision involving a car and a pickup truck on Highway 3a along the Kootenay River just before 4 p.m.

Clark says a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant were killed in the passenger vehicle, while a two-year-old child survived and is expected to recover from their injuries.

The only person in the pickup was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Clark says Highway 3a was temporarily closed while Castlegar RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service investigate the crash.

He says the preliminary investigation suggests the passenger car was manoeuvred in a way “consistent with a U-turn” into the path of the pickup truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.

