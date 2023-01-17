FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — LNG Canada is now considering executing its second phase with natural gas power and delaying the switch to electric.

CEO of LNG Canada, Jason Klein, told Reuters that the decision is simply awaiting a final investment decision.

According to the Reuters article, the new phase would see the project’s capacity double to 28 million tonnes annually by 2030. It’s a capacity that the global market sorely needs after the demand for non-Russian gas increased in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Klein told Reuters that not switching to electric first was a matter of cost and time. Klein said he had no doubt the province could support the terminal from an electrical standpoint, but the time it would take to lay the groundwork for it would be expensive.

The major problem is that the initial Phase 2, before the gradual move over to electric, would output a lot of carbon emissions. About four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions would be produced annually between both phases.

This level of emissions runs against both Canada’s pledge to cut emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, and the province of B.C.’s 40 per cent reduction by 2030.

The LNG Canada terminal is majority owned by Shell and is currently under construction in Kitimat, B.C.

