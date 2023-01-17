VICTORIA, B.C. — A long-awaited announcement on land management negotiations between Blueberry River First Nation and the Province of B.C. is expected to be taking place on Wednesday.

The province sent out a media advisory on Tuesday afternoon about an announcement involving several ministries, Premier David Eby and Judy Desjarlais, Chief of Blueberry River First Nations, at the Prince George Native Friendship Centre.

Prior to the advisory, Energeticcity received a tip from a government official earlier this week, stating an announcement about negations between the First Nation and the province was set for Wednesday.

In November, a joint release from multiple ministries stated that the First Nation and the province were “very close” to reaching an agreement.

Energeticcity published an investigative article titled, Lack of transparency fueling uncertainty in resource sector, in November, looking at where the province and BRFN are at in their consultation process.

The negotiations came after the Supreme Court of British Columbia found that the province had infringed on treaty rights by allowing industrial development in the traditional territory of the Blueberry River First Nations.

The ruling handed down in 2021 prohibits the province from allowing development activities that would impact Treaty 8 rights of hunting, fishing and trapping.

Since the court decision was released, many residents, along with oil and gas companies, have pondered what is looming in regard to how the ruling will impact resource development.

The Supreme Court ruling has caused a shake-up in how the province issues oil and gas permits in Northeast B.C., with B.C.’s Ministry of Energy now needing to look at applications through a lens of preserving the rights promised to Indigenous peoples in Treaty 8.

