FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The School District 60 Band needs to fundraise $120,000 for two trips this year.

The senior band at North Peace Secondary School has been invited to the prestigious MusicFest Canada in Niagara Falls in May. Meanwhile, the middle school concert band, made up of Dr. Kearney and Bert Bowes students, plans to attend the Edmonton Cantando Festival this spring.

The trips will cost $70,000 for the senior band and $50,000 for the concert band.

Story Continues Below

Teachers and members of the senior band met with council on January 9th to ask them to proclaim February Band Together month as part of their fundraising efforts.

The month was selected due to the band’s major fundraising event being held on February 23rd.

The Ma Murray middle school fundraising concert is described as “a night of live music, silent auction, food, and face painting.”

The SD60 Band is collecting donations for the silent auction and monetary donations to go toward the trips. Students and staff will also accept cans and bottles for their ongoing bottle drive.

The SD60 Band is a program for students within the district from grades 6-12 that allows them to learn, grow, and explore music.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More