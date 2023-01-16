HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Peace Valley Folk Fest is expanding its festival to three days for its third year.

Not only have the organizers added another day, but they also changed the date to avoid running the festival on the same dates as other summer events.

The 2023 festival is planned to run from July 21st to 23rd.

Festival organizer, Ben Waechter, said the festival has expanded due to the positive response from the public over the past couple of years.

Waechter said there are 28 musical artists lined up for the 2023 festival.

He hopes to add more workshops to the festival as well. While Waechter couldn’t say what the workshops are yet, he said he hoped they could get workshops that focused on topics such as songwriting and stage presence.

Waechter also said they had some “cool food vendors lined up,” including Mighty Peace Brewing, who will return with their beer garden.

Early bird ticket sales closed on January 15th, with the second round of early bird ticket sales opening on February 15th. After that, Waechter said normal ticket sales will begin sometime in late March.

For more information on the festival or to stay caught up on all the updates, visit the Peace Valley Folk Fest website.

