CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A pair of Peace region-raised curlers earned gold at the 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships with Team Gauthier after finishing the tournament undefeated.

Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton and Dawson Creek’s Jason Ginter joined Team Gauthier at the beginning of the 2022/2023 season.

Based out of the Victoria Curling Club, Team Gauthier dethroned the defending champs from New Westminster 8-5 on Sunday after running Team Pierce out of rocks.

According to Curl BC, “the intensity was at an all-time high” when the teams headed into the ninth end with a 5-5 tie.

Team Gauthier was able to capitalize on some key misses by their opponents to go up by three points heading into the closing end, said Curl BC.

“Well-executed gameplay in the last end pushed Team Gauthier to victory.”

Team Gauthier will represent Team BC at the 2023 Tim Horton’s Brier in London, Ontario, from March 3rd to 12th.

Team Gauthier consists of Jacques Gauthier (skip), Sterling Middleton (third), Jason Ginter (second), and Alex Horvath (lead).

Photo courtesy of Team Gauthier’s Facebook page ( Pictured from Left to right: Horvath, Ginter, Middleton, and Gauthier.)

