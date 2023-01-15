Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

Back in December, we released our latest investigative story and Part 3 of our series Code Grey. Because of the holidays, there is a good chance that some people missed it so we wanted to share it again just in case. Here is a message from Spencer as to what to expect in this story:

"After reviewing the latest BC Coroner statistics and the BC Legislative Assembly’s recent report Closing Gaps, Reducing Barriers: Expanding the Response to the Toxic Drug and Overdose Crisis, it became apparent that there are many misconceptions about who is primarily being impacted by the unregulated drug supply.

Indigenous people — especially Indigenous women — and those working in trades are the ones who are the most likely to die from an overdose.

In this investigative article, we delve into the toxic drug crisis. We hear from those who use or have used substances in the past about their experiences. We also look at what factors may be contributing to the overrepresentation of these populations in overdose death statistics."

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of January 8 to 14, 2023

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest: The officer reportedly found the driver to be displaying “symptoms of impairment by alcohol.” One Dead After Crash: Chetwynd RCMP say an individual died following a vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a car Tuesday afternoon. Keyler Convicted of Manslaughter: Justice James Williams found John Keyler guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday after he was initially charged with the second-degree murder of his common-law partner Sarah Foord in 2020.

