FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies teamed with coaching staff to raise $6,000 for the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund over the holidays.

Brent Morgan, who is northern director of the burn fund and president of the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, was selected as the BCLC Community Hero for the December 22nd Vancouver Canucks game against the Seattle Kraken.

According to Morgan, he and some Huskies players raised money for the burn fund by auctioning who’s jersey he would wear at the Canucks game.

“We did a little auction in the back of the bus. Whoever the highest bidder was, I would wear their jersey to the game. That’s why I wore Raymond Dick’s jersey, he won the auction at $1,500.”

Through both the auction and donations, the team and management were able to raise $6,000 in total.

Morgan said it was a great experience to be able to showcase what Huskies culture is all about.

“ To think of these kids who are 18 to 21, donating that much money, it speaks volumes on the players themselves,” said Morgan.

Morgan’s experience at the Canucks game was a memorable one. Not only did he have the opportunity to crank the siren at the beginning of the game, but he was also able to represent the Fort St. John Huskies by wearing Raymond Dick’s jersey, while raising money for an important cause as well.

