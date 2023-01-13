VICTORIA — The influenza outbreak that resulted in the deaths of six young people in British Columbia last month is on the decline, but the provincial health officer says the flu season is far from over.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there have been no reported deaths of young people since last month when the province experienced an unusual spike of flu-rated cases during November and December.

She says the flu season, which includes influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus, usually runs from December to March, but it hit young people early and hard this year, likely due to their lack of immunity after two years of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Henry says there were 661 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the past week, including 24 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant XBB 1.5.

However, she says the numbers of people in hospital for COVID-19 and flu-related illnesses are declining, a factor connected to the those who received a COVID-19 booster vaccine and flu shot.

Henry says she expects any surge in flu this spring will be less severe than last month when hospitals and emergency rooms were overflowing with patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

