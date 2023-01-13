FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A joint investigation between crime reduction units from western Alberta and B.C.’s Peace Region resulted in the arrests of two repeat offenders.

While trying to locate Daniel Davidsen, who was wanted on warrants in B.C. and Alberta, the investigation led to the RCMP locating Corbyn Hubley.

After searching Hubley’s hotel room, police say several items taken during break-ins in Dawson Creek were located. He was charged with possession of stolen property and remains in police custody.

Story Continues Below

A Dodge Nitro stolen from Fort St. John helped point police in Hubley’s direction.

In the search for Davidsen, the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit located a Dodge Nitro in Grande Prairie, Alberta, that had been stolen from a break-and-enter on January 10th, 2023, in Fort St John.

The Dodge Nitro Hubley allegedly stole was used in a series of break-and-enters to businesses in Dawson Creek.

In a release Friday morning, the Dawson Creek RCMP announced that Davidsen had been located and arrested with the help of a police dog service unit.

Police found Davidsen after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the One Island Lake area on January 12th.

When police arrived on scene, Davidsen fled into the woods but was later arrested.

Members from the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, Western Alberta GIS Unit, Beaverlodge RCMP Enhanced Policing Unit, Peace Region Crime Reduction Unit, and North Peace RCMP Police Dog Services attended the area to assist the Dawson Creek RCMP in locating Davidsen.

The 39-year-old was wanted on multiple warrants from B.C. and Alberta, including breach of probation, flight from a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Davidsen remains in police custody.

“The Peace Region Crime Reduction Unit will continue to work collaboratively with the RCMP in Alberta to target prolific and multi-jurisdictional property offenders active throughout the Peace Regions of Alberta and B.C.,” said Sergeant Jaime Moffat, Acting Detachment Commander for the Dawson Creek RCMP.

“Anyone with information regarding property crime offenders are encouraged to report to their local RCMP detachment or through Crime Stoppers.”

The Peace Region Crime Reduction Unit was formed in December 2022 to investigate prolific property crime offenders throughout the Peace Region of British Columbia. The unit currently consists of investigators loaned from the Dawson Creek RCMP, Fort St John RCMP, and North District RCMP GIS.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More