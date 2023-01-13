On this episode of Moose Talks, We talk with Amanda Brown, a member of the Hudson’s Hope Water Recovery Committee. The district of Hudson’s Hope held a meeting earlier this week to discuss where they’re at with the town’s water situation, so we chat about what they heard and how it will impact Hudson’s Hope residents going forward.

Also, it’s property assessment time, so we chat with Wynnette Lowes of the BC Northern Real Estate Board about the real estate market and what we can expect in 2023.

