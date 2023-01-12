TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Untamed Tours, based out of Tumbler Ridge, is receiving a grant through the Northern BC Spark Program.

Danielle Roscher, with Untamed Tours, was one of three finalists who made pitches for the program.

Roscher is also the owner of JADEFit, where she is a personal trainer and a field guide. JADEfit was started in 2020 as an outlet for residents when gyms were shut down.

Each of the program finalists were awarded $3,000 to assist in getting started with their new tourism ideas.

The recipients will also receive mentorship and partner support, as well as access to a network of tourism innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders province-wide.

Destination British Columbia presents the program in partnership with the Northern BC Tourism Association, local tourism groups, the Community Futures offices in northern B.C. and the Tourism Innovation Lab.

According to the Northern BC Tourism Association, the program’s goal is to find and support new tourism ideas, experiences and partnerships that will expand upon current offerings or address gaps.

The top five finalists out of six were invited to present their new tourism ideas at the virtual pitch session held on January 11th.

The judge’s panel included local partner representatives and tourism innovators from outside the region to select the three winners.

The other winners were David Vanderhoop with Haida Tide and Chantal Baccus with Haida Gwaii Volun-Tourism.

For more information on the Northern BC “Spark” Program, visit Tourism Innovation’s website.

(Picture courtesy of Danielle Roscher’s Instagram: jade.est2020)

