FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Combat Club’s fourth invitational kicks off at DCMMA and Jiu Jitsu in Dawson Creek next month.

The event will feature matchups of all ages. Kids’ divisions will take place in the morning beginning around 10:00 a.m., and adults will begin around 11:00 a.m. and carry on throughout the remainder of the day.

The tournament will feature jiu-jitsu practitioners from gyms across northeast B.C.

NCC owner Clint Parker said he is most looking forward to seeing who will make it to the championship fight.

“A lot of the guys have had three or four contests now, and 10 to 12 matchups,” said Parker.

“I’m really starting to build a ranking system and hopefully we will have some title fights in the summer.”

Registration for the event is $65.00 for kids and $85.00 for adults. Spectators are welcome for $5.00 upon entry.

The Northern Combat Invitational takes place on Saturday, February 4th. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

