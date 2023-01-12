Support Local News in 2023!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Combat Club’s fourth invitational kicks off at DCMMA and Jiu Jitsu in Dawson Creek next month. 

The event will feature matchups of all ages. Kids’ divisions will take place in the morning beginning around 10:00 a.m., and adults will begin around 11:00 a.m. and carry on throughout the remainder of the day.

The tournament will feature jiu-jitsu practitioners from gyms across northeast B.C.

NCC owner Clint Parker said he is most looking forward to seeing who will make it to the championship fight. 

“A lot of the guys have had three or four contests now, and 10 to 12 matchups,” said Parker. 

“I’m really starting to build a ranking system and hopefully we will have some title fights in the summer.”

Registration for the event is $65.00 for kids and $85.00 for adults. Spectators are welcome for $5.00 upon entry. 

The Northern Combat Invitational takes place on Saturday, February 4th. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. 

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help

By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Jordan Prentice is a multimedia reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program. Born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator. During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people...