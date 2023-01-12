FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Subway restaurants in Fort St. John provided holiday lunches to the staff of a few vital services in December.

On December 23rd, Subway staff delivered lunch to emergency room staff at the hospital, the Fort St. John RCMP detachment and staff at the Fort St. John Warming Centre.

Leila Palestroque, district manager for the Subways in Fort St. John, said she wanted to offer lunches as a goodwill gesture.

Story Continues Below

“We wanted to acknowledge the hard work they do for the community,” Palestroque said.

Warming Centre Staff with delivered Subway lunch. (Leila Palestroque)

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More