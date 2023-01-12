Support Local News in 2023!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Subway restaurants in Fort St. John provided holiday lunches to the staff of a few vital services in December.

On December 23rd, Subway staff delivered lunch to emergency room staff at the hospital, the Fort St. John RCMP detachment and staff at the Fort St. John Warming Centre.

Leila Palestroque, district manager for the Subways in Fort St. John, said she wanted to offer lunches as a goodwill gesture.

“We wanted to acknowledge the hard work they do for the community,” Palestroque said.

Subway employees standing with Fort St. John Warming Centre staff with Subway delivery.
Warming Centre Staff with delivered Subway lunch. (Leila Palestroque)

