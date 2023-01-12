The Golden Globes returned last night after a two-year hiatus, and it was an emotional one for late Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Austin Butler, who played the late singer in the film Elvis won Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

BIG CONGRATS!

During the acceptance speech, he thanked the directors, producers, co-stars and all the staff members involved with the movie. The acceptance speech made Priscilla and Lisa Marie cry, and he did say, “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever”.

It’s very safe to say Austin Butler is the perfect Elvis impersonator.

