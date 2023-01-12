FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has approved the application for the 2023 Business Façade Improvement Grant from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Should the application be approved, the $20,000 grant from the trust will be matched in by the Mayor’s Standing Committee on Community Economic Recovery.

The grants will go into the Business Façade Improvement Program for 2023.

The program allows local businesses to apply for grants that assist in improving their building’s physical appearance and character.

According to city staff, the program has been fully subscribed to for the past four years — the opposite experience to Dawson Creek, where the program hasn’t been fully subscribed to since 2020.

For the program in Fort St. John, projects must have a minimum cost of $1,000. Individual buildings are entitled to a one-time grant of up to $5,000, except for buildings located on corners which are entitled to up to $10,000.

The application deadline is April 27th, 2023, and projects must be completed by December 31st, 2023.

For more information about the Business Façade Improvement Program, read the attached report below:

