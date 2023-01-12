DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek has proposed a bylaw that would permanently close a laneway to consolidate property on 102nd Avenue.

The portion of laneway sits between three smaller parcels and one larger parcel of property. Specifically, the section between Lots 4, 5, 6, and 7, as indicated on the map included in the bylaw.

After the road has been closed, the property will be consolidated with Lots 4, 5, 6, and 7. Ownership of the full parcel will then be transferred to the Nawican Friendship Centre. In exchange, the city will receive a portion of Lot 8 near the Dawson Creek waterway.

A map indicating the area of laneway that the City of Dawson Creek may potentially close. (supplied)

Before the road can be closed, the city must pass a bylaw to do so. Council will consider the new bylaw at its regular meeting on January 23rd, at 9:00 a.m. at Dawson Creek City Hall.

Those impacted by the bylaw are encouraged to attend the meeting in person to ask their questions and can register with the corporate officer, Brenda Ginter, to speak.

Residents can also submit questions and comments to the corporate officer via email at bginter@dawsoncreek.ca or by phone at 250-784-3614. Comments and questions can be submitted until noon on January 20th, 2023.

A physical copy of the proposed bylaw can be accessed at Dawson Creek City Hall during regular business hours.

