FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John plans to apply for the Local Government Infrastructure Planning Grant Program to help offset the cost of an upcoming asphalt assessment.

Council moved to apply for the grant in their meeting on January 9th. The grant would help offset the price of the asphalt assessment by $10,000.

Pending approval, the Asphalt Condition Assessment’s proposed budget is $150,000.

The Asphalt Condition Assessment would assess the roughness and distress of all the roads in the city limits. The assessment could also include an optional ground penetrating radar read to assess the full structural system of the roads.

The report states that the data collected from this assessment will go towards helping the city determine what level of maintenance is needed for the roads. For example, whether preventative maintenance is enough, or if a full replacement is necessary.

The application deadline for the Local Government Infrastructure Planning Grant Program is January 18th.

