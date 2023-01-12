FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Museum held more events in 2022 than during the pandemic, and the team is hoping to continue that momentum in 2023.

The museum’s 2022 included Dinovember, the return of the Christmas Tea, and the opening of the Allen House.

The Allen House opened in October to the museum, a house Bart Allen built in the early 1920s, which also features many original items.

Currently, the house, along with the other buildings on the museum’s property, is closed until temperatures reach above zero overnight.

In December, the museum held its first Christmas tea since restrictions were lifted, and according to North Peace Museum curator Heather Sjoblom, the tea was a success thanks to a good crew of volunteers. The museum was packed at times as people came in to enjoy tea and cookies.

On Canada Day, the museum offered tours and scavenger hunts in partnership with the city, which welcomed hundreds of community members throughout the day.

“You could do a self-guided tour of the museum and the Our Living Languages travelling exhibit that we had, or you could also do some scavenger hunts out in our historic building,” said Sjoblom.

November was dubbed “Dinovember” at the museum and included photos of toy dinosaurs being posed in the museum’s exhibits, along with 200 dinosaur kits sponsored by Surerus Pipeline.

“The interesting thing about that was it attracted people who weren’t just kids with families, but lots of our seniors got a kick out of them, too,” said Sjoblom.

During the summer months, the museum also held five cemetery tours, which they hope to continue in 2023.

The museum is also hoping to host more kid’s nights as well.

“We had such a popular Halloween at the museum, for the first time, when we did it in October, that’s gonna be back for slightly longer hours this year,” Sjoblom said.

On Family Day weekend, the weekend preceding February 20th, the museum will be offering free admission for a winter-themed scavenger hunt, likely on the 19th and 20th.

The museum is looking for more volunteers and sponsors in 2023, which would involve volunteering in the gift shop, taking on some of the archival projects, or helping with events and fundraisers.

To volunteer, Sjoblom can be contacted by phone at 250-787-0430 or by email at fsjnpmuseum@fsjmail.com.

The Community Roundup with Sjoblom can be viewed below:

