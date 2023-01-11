FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding Shayn Barry Friesen.

The 49-year-old is currently wanted on warrants for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of undertaking, and two counts of driving while prohibited under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Friesen is described as five foot seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and greying hair.

Anyone with information on Friesen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

