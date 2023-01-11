FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Suzanne Haab has submitted her nomination papers for the regional district’s Area C by-election next month.

Suzanne Haab is the second candidate to be announced for the Area C by-election after previous Peace River Regional District (PRRD) chair Brad Sperling.

Haab won the October 15th election by three votes over incumbent Sperling following a recount. The preliminary results showed Sperling won by one vote.

After announcing Haab as the new director, the PRRD filed a challenge to the validity of the election.

In November 2022, the Supreme Court ruled the election invalid due to discovering that ballots for Area C had been issued to those outside the area, which may have affected the results. The court then declared the Area C Director position to be vacant.

Nominations for the Area C by-election opened on January 10th and remain open until January 20th.

The by-election will be held on February 25th.

Area C includes six unincorporated towns in the Peace River region, including Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort, and Two Rivers.

