DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is warning the public about a recent social media scam after receiving several complaints.

The complaints came from community members who have sent “intimate photos” of themselves to strangers online and are then extorted or blackmailed for money.

The scammer will reportedly threaten to send the photos to the victim’s friends and family unless they are paid.

Story Continues Below

Officers said there are a few signs to watch for with this type of scam, such as the social media profile appearing to belong to an attractive woman unknown to the victim with no contacts in common.

The scammer will initiate the conversation with no prior contact, and the conversation will quickly turn intimate, according to police.

Once the scammer acquires the photos from the victim, they will demand money from the victim, or they will release the images to the victim’s friends and family.

There have reportedly been cases where the photos have been distributed.

Police urge victims not to send the scammer money when threatened and to block all communications with them instead.

According to the RCMP, the best way to prevent this from happening is not to send intimate photos to strangers because once they are released, they cannot be retracted.

Officers also encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media usage as victims of this crime range from all ages and backgrounds.

Victims of the scam are asked to contact the detachment at 250-874-3700.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More