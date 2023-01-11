FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — The Fort St. John RCMP say a 31-year-old man who was wanted on multiple warrants, including assault, has been located.

Ryan Large was located and arrested by police on January 10th after receiving a report from a community member.

Large was held for court and released the same day by the courts.

Large is facing charges of assault, uttering threats, resisting a peace officer, mischief and breach of undertaking.

The Fort St. John RCMP put out a request from the public asking for help locating Large.

