FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — The Fort St. John RCMP say a 31-year-old man who was wanted on multiple warrants, including assault, has been located.

Ryan Large was located and arrested by police on January 10th after receiving a report from a community member.

Large was held for court and released the same day by the courts.

Large is facing charges of assault, uttering threats, resisting a peace officer, mischief and breach of undertaking.

The Fort St. John RCMP put out a request from the public asking for help locating Large.

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball.