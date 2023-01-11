FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Cultural Society is looking for volunteers and bakers for the return of the Chocolate Festival to Fort St. John.

This year’s festival is the first since 2020 and will be held at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday, February 11th, at 6 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste chocolate treats donated by home and commercial bakers. There will also be a live auction of baked goods starting at 6:45 p.m. at the silent auction table.

In order for the delicious event to run smoothly, the society is looking for bakers and volunteers.

The society asks bakers to donate two identical items, as one item will be wrapped and displayed for the live auction, and the other will be cut up into tasters for the judges and attendees to try.

The society said that to follow food safety regulations, nothing that requires refrigeration can be accepted, including whipped cream.

Bakers will also be entered into a contest in various categories for recognition, a blue ribbon and free admission to next year’s festival.

The categories are cookies, boutique candy, squares, cakes, kids and commercial.

Baked donations will need to be delivered at the NPCC foyer on February 11th between 10 a.m. and noon. At the time of drop-off, bakers will be asked to indicate if the recipe contains nuts.

The society is also looking for volunteers for different jobs, such as cutting and wrapping entries, showcasing entries, decorating, bartending, and handling cash.

Bakers and volunteers are asked to contact the box office at 250-785-1992 or reception@npcc.bc.ca to sign up.

The society asks bakers to confirm their participation before February 3rd.

Tickets for the festival are available at the box office and online and are $20 per adult, $10 per child or $45 for a family of four.

According to the society, proceeds from the festival will support arts programming at the NPCC, such as the Creative Kids After School Program and the Let’s Art class.

