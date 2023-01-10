Support Local News in 2023!

Your next BIG move could happen at Work BC Fort. St. John Job Fair on January 17th at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.


The Work BC Fort St. John Job fair can be the next advancement in your professional life. Local employers are looking for YOU, so stop dreaming and start doing by visiting the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre at 12 pm on January 17th 2023.

For more details, click here.

Presented by Work-B-C Fort St. John and supported by Trican Well Service LTD & Triton Environmental Consultation LTD.

Catarina is the Morning Show Co-Host from 6AM to 9AM, and Promotions Co-Ordinator by afternoon at Moose FM. She graduated Journalism Broadcast in 2015, and Radio & Media Production in 2022. When she's not doing Moose FM stuff, she's doing mom stuff.