FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A traffic stop on Sunday morning led to an arrest and vehicle impoundment.

An officer with the BC Highway Patrol conducted the traffic stop in Fort St. John on January 8th at about 10:30 a.m.

The officer reportedly found the driver to be displaying “symptoms of impairment by alcohol.” The officer then had the driver provide a breath sample on a screening device.

Police said the driver blew two fails.

The officer involved issued an immediate roadside prohibition, which prevents the driver from operating a motor vehicle for ninety days. The vehicle was also impounded for thirty days.

Upon conducting police checks, the officer found that the driver was on court-ordered conditions not to consume liquor and was then arrested.

Police noticed a butterfly knife in the vehicle’s front console, a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The butterfly knife that police discovered in the vehicle. (RCMP)

The driver was taken to the Fort St. John RCMP detachment for processing and held for court.

“This traffic stop highlights how members are committed to removing impaired drivers from British Columbia’s roadways and how each traffic stop is a unique moment that requires diligent investigation,” Constable Wright said.

“Each time I remove an impaired driver from the road, I feel a little better. There is no excuse for driving while impaired.”

