NELSON, B.C. — A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.

In a post on the City of Nelson Facebook page on Monday, the board says another officer was also critically injured.

The board says the pair were on snowmobiles when they were stuck by the avalanche.

No further details were immediately available.

The Nelson Facebook post said more information will be released in the coming days.

Kaslo is in southeastern B-C, about an hour drive north of Nelson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press

