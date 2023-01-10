FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Family Literacy Week is taking place at the end of January, and this year’s theme focuses on numeracy, numbers, and math in daily life.

Family Literacy Week will run from January 22nd to 29th, 2023, with Family Literacy Day falling on January 27th. This year’s theme is: Make it Count! Play, Sort, Measure.

Executive Director and Literacy Outreach Coordinator for the Fort St. John Literacy Society, Jessica Kalman, said that numeracy is just as important as literacy.

Story Continues Below

“Sometimes when people think about literacy, they just think about reading and writing,” Kalman said. “But numeracy and numbers have a pretty large part to play as well.”

Some of the events that will be going on during Family Literacy Week include the Provincial Literacy Week Photo Contest, online literacy worksheets, and a book scavenger hunt.

During this time, the City of Fort St. John will also be hosting a StoryWalk from January 16th to 31st at Mhostrk.

City council motioned to proclaim the week as Family Literacy Week in Fort St. John at their meeting on January 9th.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s website.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More