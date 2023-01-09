VICTORIA, B.C. — The province is adding more single-use plastic items to its residential blue box or recycling depot programs.

The items included are products that are usually disposed of after a single use, such as plastic sandwich bags or party cups.

According to a release from B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the latest regulations are separate from the federal ban on the manufacturing and importing of single-use plastics that came into effect on December 20th, 2022.

The province’s recycling regulatory changes cover a broader category of single-use products and ensure that exemptions to the ban are recycled, according to the ministry.

Newly accepted blue-box items include:

Plastic plates, bowls and cups

Plastic cutlery and straws

Plastic food storage containers

Plastic hangers

Paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic lining)

Aluminum foil

Aluminum-foil baking dishes and pie plates

Metal storage tins (thin gauge)

Examples of flexible plastics now accepted at depots only:

Plastic sandwich and freezer bags

Plastic shrink wrap

Flexible plastic drop sheets and covering

Flexible plastic bubble wrap (no bubble wrap-line paper)

Flexible plastic recycling bags (blue, clear bags or yellow or blue bags used for curbside collection)

Flexible plastic carry-out shopping bags (reusable)

“This expanded materials list will allow more material to be recycled, keep it out of landfills and stop it from littering the environment,” said Tamara Burns, executive director of Recycle BC.

“Residents play a key role in recycling this material by enabling it to be collected – by putting it into their bins or taking materials to a depot.”

Through its extended producer responsibility programs, B.C. regulates the largest number of residential packaging and products in Canada, where companies and producers are responsible for collecting and recycling what they make.

According to a release, the program encourages companies and producers to design less harmful plastic packaging.

The changes are effective immediately as part of the CleanBC Plastics Action Plan.

The changes to include single-use items and packaging products in B.C.’s recycling system were announced in 2020, allowing a two-year transition period.

