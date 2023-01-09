FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Employees of the Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP), a primary contractor for the Site C project, were awarded a “significant wage increase” by an arbitrator.

The Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC) announced Monday that a five per cent raise was given to settle a wage opener as part of their collective agreement.

Construction and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 68, represents the employees, including over 500 workers on BC Hydro’s Site C project.

The parties took the matter to binding arbitration after negotiations to reach a settlement stalled.

Arbitrator Ken Saunder awarded a five per cent increase to all base wages. Factors including inflation and the rising cost of living were the main reasons for the award, which comes after last year’s 4.5 per cent increase in wages.

Josh Pastoor, CLAC regional director for the union’s Fort St. John Member Centre, said they were “very pleased” with the results.

“This is a very good decision for our members, given last year’s wage increases. The award helps our members stay ahead of the inflationary curve, which is eating into many workers’ livelihoods across the country,” Pastoor said.

PRHP holds the main civil contract for BC Hydro’s Site C project. The $16 billion dam project began work in 2015 and is still on track to be completed by 2025.

