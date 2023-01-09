FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Prince George-based company has been selected to make modifications to the dehumidifier and install a desuperheater at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The tender was awarded to the Prince George company Yeti Refrigeration Inc. at the latest Fort St. John council meeting on January 9th. Yeti was the sole bidder for the tender, with a bid of $166,213.

Yeti is currently the contractor for all three of the city’s ice plants, and according to the city, is familiar with the facilities at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

City staff explained that the project is the first of a three-step plan to help improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon emissions put out by the Pomeroy Centre. The dehumidifier and desuperheater will assist in recovering and reusing heat.

The plan’s first step will also include upgrades to the centre’s computer system and sensors. Phase one will use $66,581 from the Clean BC Energy Recovery Grant, with the city covering the remaining $99,632.

Phase two, estimated to happen sometime in 2023, will involve installing a heat pump and compressor power reductions.

Phase three, planned for 2024, will see the heat pump be used to pre-heat water, which will help save further on utility costs.

Ice time for the public will not be impacted by the project, as it will be done during the off-season.

