VICTORIA, B.C. — Nominations for the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest honour, are now being accepted.

According to the province, British Columbians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction in a field of endeavour benefitting people in the province or elsewhere are eligible for nomination.

“A nomination for the Order of British Columbia celebrates the contributions of remarkable British Columbians, whose service and inspiring legacies make our province a better place,” said Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia.

“I encourage you to nominate the best and brightest of British Columbians for this extraordinary honour.”

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent advisory council chaired by the chief justice of B.C.

To be considered for 2023, nominations must be received by the Honours and Awards Secretariat by Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.

The Order of British Columbia was established in 1989 by statute, and 489 British Columbians have been appointed to the order since.

Nominations are also open for the Medal of Good Citizenship, which recognizes citizens for their service and contributions to their community without expectation of remuneration or reward. Nominals for the medal are open year-round.

To learn more about the Order of B.C., click here and visit the government of B.C.’s website for more information on the Medal of Good Citizenship.

