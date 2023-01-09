The day has finally arrived!



This year Moose FM Celebrates 20 years of serving Fort Saint John and the North Peace region, and the celebration starts today with a Re-Launch.

But what does that mean? It’s essentially celebrating the end of one chapter, and entering a new one. The same ‘format’ (country music), the same great broadcasters, and a lot of the same fun you’ve come to expect. But there are A LOT of changes, especially behind the scenes… and that’s what I’m here to share with you.

Let’s start with a quick lesson on the inner workings of radio. In radio programming, we use ‘clocks’ to determine what happens on air, and when. These clocks include our music, news casts, and specialty shows like Randy Bachman’s Vinyl Tap and The 90s Show. By building these clocks, we can pre-program days, or even weeks in advance (like most radio stations do at Christmas time). How long does it take to put these building blocks together? Well, in this case it took me 3 months! The math, the calculations, sorting music into new categories; it takes A LOT of time. But, all that is behind the scenes mumbo-jumbo. What does that mean for YOU, the listener?

To start with: It means MORE great country music. We’ve changed how we pick the music that plays on Moose FM to ensure you’re getting the absolute BEST that Country Music has to offer. We’re talking hits from Garth Brooks, Carry Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Loretta Lynn, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and so many more. It also means we’ll have more music from up and coming artists like Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wade.

Moose FM’s changes include new shows, and changes to our current running programs. To start: Moose Mornings with Dub and Catarina will begin even earlier! It’s always been our goal to keep the community as well informed about local news, and as entertained as possible. So our dynamic duo- Dub & Catarina- will now be broadcasting live at 5:30AM. It’s the earliest newscast AND the earliest morning show in the North.

Moose FM is also introducing the Grand Ole Opry show. It’s a dedicated hour of country music, meant to salute and share music from those inducted into the Opry House. Luke Combs, Lady A, and Alan Jackson are just a few of the artists you can expect to hear Monday to Friday starting at 6PM.

On Sundays at 5pm, Moose FM is happy to bring you ‘EnergeticCity.ca Presents …”. Our friends at Energetic City have quite a few Podcasts they’ve been working on, and we believe those shows, the topics, and the conversations that happen should be shared. These Podcasts contain conversations with Indigenous leaders, storytellers, and influential members of the community. Some of these conversations may be triggering to some as topics such as Residential Schools, abuse and trauma are discussed; but they are REAL, and raw, and will be unaltered when played. It is such an important part of our community’s history, and we can only hope that it continues the conversation about reconciliation.

These changes mean more of YOU! In the not so distant future, Moose FM will have its very own MOBILE APP. This will allow you to tune into Moose FM from anywhere in the world- as long as you have wi-fi or cell service. Finally, it’s more chances to get to know and to interact with the Announcers here on Moose FM. These blogs (hurray for being first), we’ll give you more behind the scenes looks at the station and what goes into some of the events we take part in and host. With a larger online presence, we’ll be able to interact with you more than ever before. All these things will mean easier access to giveaways, contests, and to our conversations.

The entirety of 2023 will be a 20 year celebration of Moose FM, and you’re invited to the year long party at 100.1 Moose FM!

