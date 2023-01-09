FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A few Fort St. John speed skaters will compete for Team BC at this year’s Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

Brooke Braun, Hannah North and Sidney Bennie will represent BC on the female long track team, coached by Jennifer Gibson.

Maria Hansen and Cheyanne Key, also from Fort St. John, join the team as alternates.

Jack Hanson, Matthew Mitchell, Kieran Hanson and Nick Guliov join Team BC as the male long-track competitors.

The announcement of the teams follows the successful completion of Push 2 PEI and the respective Long Track and Short Track Team BC Selection Trials.

The 2023 Winter Games will be held on Prince Edward Island from February 18th to March 5th.

