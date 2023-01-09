Support Local News in 2023!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A few Fort St. John speed skaters will compete for Team BC at this year’s Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

Brooke Braun, Hannah North and Sidney Bennie will represent BC on the female long track team, coached by Jennifer Gibson.

Maria Hansen and Cheyanne Key, also from Fort St. John, join the team as alternates.

Jack Hanson, Matthew Mitchell, Kieran Hanson and Nick Guliov join Team BC as the male long-track competitors.

The announcement of the teams follows the successful completion of Push 2 PEI and the respective Long Track and Short Track Team BC Selection Trials.

The 2023 Winter Games will be held on Prince Edward Island from February 18th to March 5th.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help

By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.