FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raised $131,098.78 during the 2022 holiday season.

The amount raised exceeded the Salvation Army’s goal of $110,000 with the help of over 50 volunteers greeting donors at 17 locations, including Burger King, Canadian Tire, the Totem Mall and Tim Horton’s.

The local Salvation Army’s executive director, Jared Braun, said the donations will stay in Fort St. John to provide food, clothing, emergency support and mental, emotional and spiritual care to those struggling in the community.

The Salvation Army also supplied over 150 food and 150 toy hampers to those in need over the holidays.

Braun explained that the food hampers included a full Christmas meal, and the toy hampers were tailored to each child.

“These hampers were only made possible because of the incredible support of our staff team, dozens of volunteers and generous donations from the community,” Braun said.

Across the city, a number of toy drives ran in December, including the Home Hardware and Moose FM Toy Drive.

On December 23rd, the newly opened Northern Centre of Hope hosted a Christmas dinner for its residents and the community.

Braun said food for over 100 people was prepared and served in the decorated dining hall.

On top of the meal provided, he said staff prepared over 80 gift bags for each person staying at the centre, which included some treats and items like new socks and hygiene products.

He said the Christmas initiatives are in addition to the team’s daily work and that it was an exhausting but rewarding time.

Braun said he and the team at the Salvation Army and the Northern Centre of Hope are optimistic about moving into 2023.

