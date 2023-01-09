FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Many teams in the Flyers minor hockey system were on the hunt for their first wins of 2023 this past weekend.

The U18 Gridiron Bumper Corp. FSJ Flyers played two games over the weekend, starting January 7th in Chetwynd against the Giants. The Flyers took the win, 10-2, Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the under-18 Flyers hosted an exhibition game against the Fort Nelson Grizzlies, leaving the game tied 4-4.

The U15 Northern Metalic Flyers played two away games over the weekend, starting in Sexsmith against the Vipers on Saturday. The Flyers shut out the Vipers 11-0.

On Sunday, the under-15 team faced off against the Grande Prairie Knights in Grande Prairie. The game ended with the Knights winning 6-4.

The U13 Ross H. MacLean ‘A’ Flyers also played two games over the weekend, starting in Leduc against the Roughnecks. The Flyers lost 4-2 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the under-13 Flyers played against the Beaumont Encore Metals, losing 14-2.

The Fort St. John U11 A Pimm’s Production Flyers didn’t have any games over the weekend but will play their first games of 2023 in Grande Prairie this weekend.

