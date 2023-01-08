Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

Behind the Scenes

Along with ringing in the new year, we are also excited to announce a new member of the team! Please welcome Manavpreet Singh as our new Indigenous Voices reporter.

"I was born and raised in Panjab. I came to Canada as an international student and studied at SFU. I like playing soccer and am passionate about combining it with philosophy. I feel that modern technology has made every sport more technical but there must be always a space for creativity. I think culture is everything. Landscape defines communities. I would love to be a Manager of Liverpool Football Club and represent ideas where there

is a space for beauty. Dostoyevsky's idea of Beauty defines my attitude toward the world. 'Beauty will save the world.'"

Manavpreet will primarily be covering Indigenous stories in our community. If you see him around make sure to give him a big Fort St John welcome!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of January 1 to 7, 2023

Welcome, Baby Marilyn: and congrats to the parents for the first baby of the year in Fort St John! Sikh Spirit: The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Fort St. John recently opened its langar to locals to mourn the sacrifices of Sikh martyrs. Wendy's Car Crash: thankfully no one was hurt and also thankfully the business' drive-thru is still open so Greg can still get a baconator.

