FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP has located 38-year-old Michael James Power, who was wanted on warrants for assault with a weapon and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

On Friday, the detachment’s crime reduction unit located a stolen truck on the east side of Fort St John believed to have been driven by Power.

Officers searched an “associated residence” and found Power hiding in a bedroom. He was arrested on his warrants and taken into police custody without incident.

“Thanks to the diligent and focused work of the Fort St John Crime Reduction Unit, a stolen truck has been recovered, and a man with a warrant has been brought into custody,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

“The truck is being held for further examination, and the man is being held for court with additional charges being considered.”

The Fort St John RCMP continues to investigate and is asking anyone who has information on this matter to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

