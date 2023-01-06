FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern BC Crime Stoppers received a record number of tips in 2022.

According to a release, the group received 1,211 tips over the course of 2022 — an increase of 226 from 2021.

Since its inception in 1985, Northern BC Crime Stoppers has received 21,609 tips.

The group said it had been instrumental in helping recover over $3 million worth of stolen property, seizing over $35 million worth of drugs, and recovering over $500,000 worth of stolen cash since 1985.

Northern BC Crime Stoppers also extended its thanks to the communities of Northern B.C. and encouraged residents to continue to send in their tips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24/7, 365 days a year, either by calling their tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

Northern BC Crime Stoppers is a citizen-run, not-for-profit society that serves over 30 communities in Northern British Columbia.

