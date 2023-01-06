FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Despite extreme winter weather conditions at the Vancouver International Airport causing mass delays and cancellations internationally, the North Peace Regional Airport remained open for business throughout the holidays.

According to North Peace Regional Airport managing director Carolyn Turner, the weather phenomena Vancouver experienced had widespread effects.

“It backlogged everything,” said Turner.

Story Continues Below

“Not just planes at their airport, but planes trying to get to their airport are backlogged as well — Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto.”

Although travellers departing from the North Peace Regional Airport were experiencing delays, Turner said operations were running as usual on their end.

“​​We were ready for aircraft to come in or to depart,” said Turner.

“It was just a matter of whether the receiving airports or the sending airports were letting the aircraft go.”

Turner explained that because extreme winter weather is a regular occurrence in Fort St. John, airport staff are prepared in advance and continuously monitor weather updates.

“We have winter operations meetings. We do training. We check our equipment. We stock the sand and the de-icing fluid. We’re prepared for when winter hits,” said Turner.

“If it looks like we’re going to be experiencing more snow or more ice, we up the quantities of our inventory of those types of materials. If it looks like something is coming our way, we have our existing staff, but we will also call in overtime to make sure those runways and taxiways are cleared.”

According to Turner, the airport received calls and emails with a common misunderstanding that the airport “runs everything.”

“We provide the airport itself, the facilities, and the means for the airlines to operate their business,” said Turner.

“They did a very good job as well. Right before all these storms, we had temperatures of minus 40 with the wind chill, and we had people outside handling baggage and shovelling snow in those temperatures. I have to give a lot of credit to the airlines and their contractors for how they handle the winters in Fort St. John.”

Turner said different variables could cause cancellations or delays at the North Peace Regional Airport — most of them are weather-related.

“Thick fog or extreme fog can be challenging for aircraft to come in or take off,” said Turner.

“When the weather gets to the point of extreme cold, the de-icing fluid used on the aircraft becomes ineffective. Another weather phenomenon that could really affect us is freezing rain, but luckily we haven’t had too much of that this year.”

Turner said her staff’s goal is to ensure support services are available within the terminal to assist passengers experiencing delays from other airports.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More