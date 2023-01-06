On this episode of Moose Talks, we catch up with Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer. We discuss his disappointment with the federal government’s decision to extend the moratorium on drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic and update us on legislation slated to ban some long guns.

Then, Carolyn Turner from the North Peace Regional Airport joins Dub to chat about the challenges travellers faced over the holidays with the litany of delayed and cancelled flights out of Vancouver and how the North Peace airport weathered those challenges.

This episode originally aired on January 6, 2023.

