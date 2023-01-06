Support Local News in 2023!

Learn More

On this episode of Community Roundup, we talk with Matthew Rankin from the Fort St. John Public Library. We’ll be talking about the year they’ve had, and what they see looking into 2023.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on January 6, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help

By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Greg is the Reader Engagement Lead for Energeticcity. His duties also include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog.