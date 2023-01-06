FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. — 8 Seconds Western Wear in Fort St. John was broken into Thursday morning.

Based on surveillance footage posted on the store’s Facebook page, two individuals were seen grabbing several items. The store said the duo stole saddles and breast collars.

According to the footage timestamp, the theft took place around 4:30 a.m.

The store also captured footage of a black pickup truck without a tailgate, which is believed to be the vehicle the suspects used during the theft.

A black pickup truck without a tailgate is believed to have been used by the suspects. (8 Seconds Western Wear)

“We had a couple of people in the store this morning that just couldn’t wait until we were open! If anyone recognizes them or the truck, let the cops and us know,” the store’s post on Facebook read.

“Also, keep an eye out for a few saddles and breast collars for sale! Looks like a black dodge with no tailgate!”

Saddles that 8 Seconds Western Wear said were stolen. (Facebook)

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

The surveillance footage can be watched below:

