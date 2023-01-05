Give the Gift of Local News!

AZOUZETTA LAKE, B.C. — A section of Highway 97, near Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, will be closed on Friday, January 6th, for avalanche control work.

According to DriveBC, the work will take place between Azouzetta Lake Lodge and three kilometres north of Compressor Station 2B.

The work will begin on Friday, January 6th, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DriveBC said to expect 45 to 60-minute delays.

An update will be provided Friday afternoon.

